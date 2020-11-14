Mother of missing Iowa girl joins march, wants answers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The mother of a missing 10-year-old Iowa girl joined other supporters in a march Saturday to raise community awareness of her disappearance.
Breasia Terrell of Davenport was reported missing July 10 after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother and his father, 47-year-old Henry Dinkins.
The Quad-City Times reports that girl’s mother, Aishia Lankford, held a poster filled with photos of herself and her daughter during the march.
Police have not made any arrests related to Terrell’s disappearance.
