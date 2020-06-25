More than 50 cats rescued from hoarding and neglect in Mitchell County, Iowa

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The American Rescue League spent several hours rescuing 58 cats, of all ages, from a home after being asked for assistance by local authorities in north-central Iowa.

Many of the cats were suffering from severe respiratory infections, with all of them having fleas and ear worms and several showing symptoms for ringworm, which will necessitate them being quarantined while recovering.

One kitten was so thin and dehydrated, that even with immediate critical care, she did not survive.

With a brighter future ahead, they’re now on their way for a recovery. This is the second situation this year where the ARL has rescued over 50 cats, the earlier one being situated in Des Moines. The organization has now rescued 132 cats and kittens from hoarding cases so far this year.

Donations to the ARL’s Miracle Medical Fund to help these cats and kittens can be made online.