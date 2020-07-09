More than 10,000 individuals filed initial unemployment claims in Iowa last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The number of initial unemployment claims in the state filed between June 28 and July 4 was 10,698, according to the Iowa Workforce Development (IWD).

There were 9,896 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 802 claims by people who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Officials said the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for June 28-July 4 was 135,177.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,732 and continuing claims to 141,748.

IWD relies upon the weekly data released by the DOL to report its number and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

The unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $31,917,695.63 for the week of June 28-July 4.

There was one less payment day on July 3 due to the holiday, so the payments will be down partially for this reason and picked up the next week.

The following industries have the most claims:

Manufacturing (3,448)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,670)

Health Care & Social Assistance (833)

Accommodation & Food Services (586)

Retail Trade (519)

