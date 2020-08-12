More Iowa counties added to disaster proclamation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a news conference March 19, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds announced that Iowa now has 44 positive COVID-19 cases and that the state is not considering a shelter-in-place order. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP )

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for more Iowa counties due to Monday’s storm.

Benton, Cedar, Clarke, Greene, Hardin, Iowa, Jasper, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, and Washington counties were added to the list late Monday. Reynolds had previously only declared six counties but said more counties could be added to the list. More counties could still be added to the list.

The proclamation allows for state resources to be used to recover from the effects of Monday’s severe weather, including activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents in the listed counties as well as Boone and Clinton counties

In addition, Reynold activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties.

The suspension of regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa remains in effect.

Iowa residents impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report the damage to help officials understand the damage sustained. The information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.