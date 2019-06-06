More cats found in central Iowa hoarding case

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – More cats were rescued out of a central Iowa home on Friday. The ARL initially rescued dozens of cats earlier this week from a home in Madrid and has been caring for them ever since.

Dennis Carlson, 65, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with five counts of animal neglect and three counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal.

There were 142 living cats and 194 deceased cats that have now been recovered from the Madrid home by ARL. The rescue is still very active. One of the female cats that was rescued on the first day is in the process of giving birth right now. Additional emergency housing is being constructed at the ARL to make room for the additional cats rescued since the first day, with more on the way.

On Thursday morning, when rescuers were inside one of the outbuildings they heard faint meows and followed the sound to find two tiny kittens that were trapped inside a box, covered with heavy garbage. Both kittens eyes were matted shut and one had severe deformities. An additional deceased cat was found outside in a plastic tote, wrapped in a blanket.

The ARL has created a website with all of the ways the public can help, including items needed, how to volunteer, foster, and adopt: www.arl-iowa.org/madridcats

The ARL is offering Name Your Price adoptions for all cats and dogs over 6 months Saturday and Sunday. The adoptions will happen at all locations to help make room for these and other animals that continue to arrive daily.