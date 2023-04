DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A drone captured the videos of flooding from the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities on Thursday, April 27.

This is the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 and Arsenal Island:

Here is footage along the Quad City Times in Davenport:

Here is a quick look at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island:

Here is Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport:

And lastly, a look along River Drive near 6th Street in Bettendorf, which doesn’t have water on it yet: