MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday to make their community Iowa’s 32nd Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

Montgomery County is the 32nd county in the state to pass the resolution, according to the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC).

“We would like to thank the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors for making the decision to support the Constitution and affirm their constituents’ Second Amendment rights,” said Dave Funk, IFC President. “Today’s vote moves us one step closer to all of Iowa becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. We know our legislators in Des Moines are watching what is happening closely.”

The IFC has been working with state and local elected officials to protect the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms in the wake of threats by some in Washington, D.C. to support actions which would infringe upon the Second Amendment.

The IFC, an affiliate of the NRA, is a 501(c4) nonprofit and is Iowa’s only effective gun rights organization.

Iowa’s Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties, so far, also include: Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, Buena Vista, Pottawattamie, Cherokee and Wayne.