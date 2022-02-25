CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Montana man who tricked a Cedar Rapids derecho victim into giving him insurance proceeds pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Wiliam Hurlbut, Jr., 57, of Belgrade, Montana was convicted of one count of mail fraud after cheating an August 2020 derecho victim out of more than $10,000 worth of insurance proceeds, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

The derecho was a windstorm that hit Cedar Rapids on August 10, 2020. The storm caused widespread damage, long-term power outages, and over 1,000 homes were considered unlivable with hundreds more suffering damage in Cedar Rapids.

At a plea hearing, Hurlbut admitted he came to Iowa after the derecho while claiming to be a handyman. Hurlbut lacked a contractor license but obtained a local phone number to conduct business.

Hurlbut promised the victim that he would fix damage to the victim’s home if given the funds in advance. The storm had caused more than $10,000 worth of damage to the home.

According to a release, instead of using the money to fix the home, Hurlbut used the money on gambling, and on personal items and expenses. An investigation revealed that Hurlbut spent more than $22,000 on gambling at an Iowa casino.

Hurlbut gave the victim false updates on the status of the project. He would go to home improvement stores acting as though he was buying supplies for the project, but later return them for a cash refund.

The release says that in January 2021 Hurlbut had the victim’s vehicle towed off the property without permission. It also says that Hurlbut convinced the victim to loan him another $1,000 for lodging and food that was never repaid.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Hurlbut remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Hurlbut faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. Hurlbut is also expected to make full restitution to the victim.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy L. Vavricek and was investigated by the Cedar Rapids Police Department. The Linn County Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.