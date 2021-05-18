Mollie Tibbetts case: Jury selected in murder trial of Cristhian Rivera

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Newly unsealed search warrants show that other men faced scrutiny during search for Mollie Tibbetts. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A jury has been selected for the first-degree murder trial of the farm laborer charged with killing a University of Iowa student while she was out running in July 2018.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018.

Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday morning at the Scott County Courthouse.

The trial is expected to last through next week.

A prosecutor and Bahena Rivera’s defense lawyer chose the eight men and seven women from a pool of 183 prospective jurors after questioning them on their knowledge of the case, their opinions of his guilt and other subjects.