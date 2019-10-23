Mollie Tibbets trial delayed yet again

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There is another delay in the trial of the man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbitts.

The Poweshiek County Clerk of Court’s Office confirmed Tuesday’s hearing to consider a motion to supress a portion of Christian Rivera’s interview with police was continued. The delay is due to a death in the family of one of the attorneys in the case.

A rescheduled date for the hearing has not been set yet.

Rivera is charged with the murder of 20-year old University of Iowa student in July 2018 after she disappeared while on a run around her hometown of Brooklyn. Rivera led authorities to Tibbetts’s body, which was concealed in a cornfield, just over a month after her disappearance.