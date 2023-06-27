ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) — With summer weather, air conditioners are often running full blast, making things cold inside, with hot moist air, outside. At some point in almost any home, this can cause mold to form where humid air collects as moisture on walls, ceilings, or around appliances.

At Iowa Mold Removal in Altoona, they formed a business a few years back to focus only on taking care of mold.

“When it comes to mold, you have to think of it as being the side effect of the actual problem itself,” said Iowa Mold Removal owner, Brian Osselette. “If you find what’s causing that excess moisture, and you want to fix that problem first before you take care of the mold.”

Osselette said mold issues can flare up and cause problems for some homeowners. In some cases, mold can lead to respiratory problems. The firm recommends homeowners in doubt can get their air tested for mold. The tests will tell whether there is mold, and what type of mold.

“That sort of gives me a blueprint for how I approach that,” said Osselette.

Mold can form in a number of places in a home, always involving moisture where it should not be.

“Cracks in the foundation of poor drainage, also just not having airflow in that space and you want that air to move,” said Osselette. “You don’t want to create a stagnant damp environment, also, if you have boxes in your basement, try to get it into Tupperware containers because that mold will grow on cardboard.”

Brian Ossselette said that he does not advise trying to cover mold with paint, or bleach. He said most home solutions seen on the internet do not work. To take care of mold, and the cause, it’s best to hire a pro to assess and treat the situation.

Common locations to look for mold:

Window Sills

Underneath sinks

Refrigerator door seals, drain pans

Closets

Laundry Room

Air conditioning systems

Basement Walls

SOURCE: Iowa Department of Public Health