DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that was years in the making up at the Iowa Statehouse on Tuesday.

Protecting the rights of tenants in mobile home parks is an issue that has been highlighted by those on both sides of the aisle. In recent years, corporations from out-of-state have been buying mobile home parks and increasing rent for mobile home owners.

The same bill had passed the House several weeks ago and on Tuesday the Senate passed this bill that would increase rent hikes and eviction notices from 60 to 90 days; sending House File 2562 to the Governor’s desk for her signature.

“This bill provides protections to some of the most vulnerable Iowans and it increases their rights under Iowa law, and it is Iowa nice,” said State Senator Amy Sinclair, (R) from Allerton.

Democrats argued on the Senate floor that this bill does not expand protections enough for those who live on these properties. Mobile home owners have said in the past that this bill would not do much to help them, but it is something.

Democratic Senators proposed four amendments, all being shot down, that would put more tenant-friendly language into the bill. One Senator said this missed the mark.

“This was our chance Senators, to strike a balance between the rights of mobile homeowners and the landlords. These are our constituents who own the mobile homes, the manufactured home, and they rent that little plot of land that the mobile home sits on and we failed to do that today,” said Senator Jochum.

Republicans viewed this bill as getting the ball moving in the right direction, saying that there was more to do for those mobile homeowners.

“I think it is a step in the right direction but I don’t think it is obviously a final step but I think we can improve on it and work on it together,” said State Senator Carrie Koelker, (R) from Dyersville.

So once Governor Reynolds signs the bill, homeowners will be granted several new protections from corporations raising rent prices as often.

Another group was at the Iowa Statehouse on Tuesday pleading with lawmakers to do something to stop companies from using eminent domain for private gain. There are three total companies attempting to use eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

Protestors have gathered at the Statehouse several different times throughout the session with no success.

After the House passed an 11 month moratorium on carbon pipeline hearings, the Senate has not yet taken up the issue. This is making farmers and property owners feeling left behind.

“This is nothing more than a scam to use our tax dollars to enrich the profits of a couple fat cats and their cronies,” said Emma Schmit with Food and Water Watch.

Schmit also mentioned that this is not an issue that can be punted to the 2023 legislative session as there will be no meaningful legislation that would be able to be passed in time.