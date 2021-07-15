MLB offering Field of Dream tickets to Iowa residents through random drawing

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, an Iowa flag waves in the wind over the field at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The St. Louis Cardinals have replaced the New York Yankees as the opponent for the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 at Dyersville. A temporary 8,000-seat stadium is nearing completion at the site, about 200 miles west of Chicago, adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in a cornfield. This would be the major league game played in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowans wanting to press their luck can register for a chance to win tickets for the Field of Dreams game on August 12.

According to the MLB, registration for a chance at tickets the Field of Dreams game opens July 16 at 10 a.m. and will close on July 23 at 2 p.m.

The MLB will conduct a random drawing on August 1 from among the pool of eligible registrations received during the registration period. Notifications to be sent to lucky winners on August 2.

The opportunity is available to Iowa residents only. Folks must complete and submit the registration form on the MLB website, limit one registration per person. If there’s multiple registrations for the same individual, only the first registration received will be considered.

For more information, click here.

The Chicago White Sox will take on the New York Yankees in Dyersville on August 12 at a ballpark adjacent to the infamous movie site.