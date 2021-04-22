Mistrial declared for Iowa man accused of killing woman, kids

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of an Iowa man accused of killing a woman and her two young children.

The Des Moines Register reports that the mistrial was declared Thursday after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two of three first-degree murder counts against 33-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez.

That followed four days of deliberation by the jury. Lopez is charged in the 2019 shooting deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children — 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said in a statement that his office will try the case again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News