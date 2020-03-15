Mississippi River flood risk still high but has dropped

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says in its latest spring flood outlook that Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa’s Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks.
The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding, down from 95% reported on February 27.
The report says the drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt.
The Quad-City Times reports the outlook says the risk of major flooding is above normal from Dubuque through Gregory Landing, Missouri.