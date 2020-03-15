Mississippi River flood risk still high but has dropped

FILE – In this May 3, 2019 aerial file photo, the Modern Woodmen Park, top, and the surrounding of downtown Davenport, Iowa, are area covered by Mississippi River floodwaters. The prolonged flooding along the Mississippi River will cost more than $2 billion in repairs and cleanup, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, and advocacy group for river communities, said Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says in its latest spring flood outlook that Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa’s Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks.

The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding, down from 95% reported on February 27.

The report says the drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt.

The Quad-City Times reports the outlook says the risk of major flooding is above normal from Dubuque through Gregory Landing, Missouri.