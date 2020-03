WATERLOO, Iowa (KCAU) – A convict of domestic abuse assault and other crimes that took place in Black Hawk County failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility Thursday night.

Troy Edward Stewart, 40, was admitted to the work release facility on March 10.

Stewart is around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs around 244 pounds.

Law enforcement is asking that people with information on Stewart’s whereabouts should contact local police.