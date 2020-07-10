Missing Waterloo man found alive in Iowa ditch

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who went missing from an Iowa care center days ago has been found alive in a water-filled ditch.
Volunteers had been searching for Mike Jensen since he was reported missing Monday from Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
Jensen is a former Wartburg College music instructor whose brain tumor diagnoses is the subject of an independent film.
The Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier reports that a worker found the 45-year-old Jensen in the ditch, partially submerged in 4 to 5 inches of water and among cattails almost 10 feet tall.
Police have said Jensen left the center Monday night through a window.
