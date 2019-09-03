Missing New York woman found in Iowa

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) — A missing woman from New York was located in Guthrie County on Saturday.

According to police, Guthrie County Dispatch dispatched Stuart Officers to the Casey’s Store located in the 700 block of South Division Street where a woman had called 911.

Stuart Officers made contact with the caller, Amber Garrison, of Smyrna, New York. Garrison told officers that she had been kidnapped from a truck stop in Pennsylvania in mid-July. She told officers that she had been assaulted several times and was forced to stay to remain with the truck driver through multiple states.

Garrison had reported that she had called 911 several times before that in Adair County but according to officials the caller did not speak and the dispatched officer was not able to find her exact location.

Garrison had several injuries and was transported to Adair County Hospital for treatment.

She had been reported missing to the New York State Police in early August.

A search warrant was conducted of the semi and evidence was discovered.

The driver, James Scott Smith of Mexico, New York, was arrested. Smith has been charged with kidnapping in the first degree, harassment in the first degree, domestic assault with a weapon and obstruction of emergency communication.