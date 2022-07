HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Polk City Police Department said a woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead and no foul play is suspected.

Sara Figgins was reported missing by family members who’d failed to make contact with her.

Authorities said both Figgins and her vehicle were missing from her residence.

Authorities alerted the media to Figgins’ disappearance on Sunday.

She was found in rural Hamilton County on Monday morning.