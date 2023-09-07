DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO)– The body of a Des Moines man who was reported missing last month was found on Wednesday in his vehicle in a creek in Marion County.

Larry Freeborn, 79, reportedly had medical issues and became lost before disappearing.

Freeborn was reported missing on August 12th from his home on the east side of Des Moines. That day, police say Freeborn borrowed a phone at 5:00 p.m. in Maxwell to call home. He was given directions but never made it back home. He was later seen at gas stations in Monroe and Melcher-Dallas – both in the opposite direction he should have been traveling to head home.

On Wednesday, a car was found in a creek near Lovilia on a farm property. Inside the 2007 Ford Focus police found Freeborn’s body. Police say there was no sign of criminal activity leading to his death. An autopsy will be performed and the case remains open.