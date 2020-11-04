Minnesota man faces prison sentence after robbing Iowa bank at gunpoint

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who robbed a bank at gunpoint in northeastern Iowa in 2019 was sentenced to more than nine years in prison on November 3.

According to a release, Luis Angel Vega, 28, of Austin, Minnesota, received the prison term after a June 18 guilty plea to bank robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime.

Information from a plea agreement and at sentencing showed that, on September 3, 2019, Vega robbed a bank in Lime Springs, Iowa. Vega walked into the bank armed with a Colt .45 caliber pistol and wearing a balaclava. Vega pointed the pistol at three bank employees and demanded that a teller fill a bag with cash in thirty seconds. He then took $6,869 in cash from the bank.

Based on the description given by the bank employees and the fact that Vega drove his own truck to the robbery, law enforcement officers were able to locate and arrest Vega less than three hours after the robbery.

Vega was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Vega was sentenced to 114 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $6,869 in restitution to the bank. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Vega is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

