Miller-Meeks says she’ll still seek reelection no matter which district she ends up in

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO)– Iowa’s congressional delegation and state lawmakers are ready to start their re-election door-knocking, but first, they need to know which doors to knock on.

Iowa’s redistricting process still hasn’t been finalized. The first set of proposed maps were released by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency in September. Earlier this month the Republican-led Iowa Senate rejected them.

The LSA released the second version of the maps last week and state lawmakers will vote on whether to approve them Thursday in a special session of the Iowa Legislature.

The latest proposal puts Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, in the same district as Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat.

WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price spoke with Miller-Meeks about her re-election campaign.

“And I intend to do a good job and seek reelection and get reelected regardless of what district I happen to be in,” said Miller-Meeks.

“Is it fair to say that you are hearing from a lot of folks one way or the other, either move and represent this new district or stay where you are and take on an incumbent, I mean you have people wanting you to do both things, don’t ya,” asked Dave.

“I would say it is fair to say that yes, I have both of those. And both of them are intriguing possibilities,” Miller-Meeks responded.