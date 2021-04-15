Milkshake ingredient found in Iowa creek after spill

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa DNR investigated reports of discolored water at a creek, finding the cause of the discoloration to be a milkshake ingredient from a Mcdonald’s distribution center in Mason City.

According to a release, staff found traced milk-colored water to Martin-Brower, a McDonald’s distribution center. Employees at the distribution center said they hosed the milkshake ingredient into a stormwater intake Monday morning. The ingredient then traveled underground through the stormwater system, surfacing into a tributary of Chelsea Creek.

The spill affected an area of a couple hundred yards long and lies alongside a popular walking and biking path. The DNR said the water should not poses a threat to children or pets making contact with the water.

DNR staff will continue to monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News