Milkshake ingredient found in Iowa creek after spill

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa DNR investigated reports of discolored water at a creek, finding the cause of the discoloration to be a milkshake ingredient from a Mcdonald’s distribution center in Mason City.

According to a release, staff found traced milk-colored water to Martin-Brower, a McDonald’s distribution center. Employees at the distribution center said they hosed the milkshake ingredient into a stormwater intake Monday morning. The ingredient then traveled underground through the stormwater system, surfacing into a tributary of Chelsea Creek.

The spill affected an area of a couple hundred yards long and lies alongside a popular walking and biking path. The DNR said the water should not poses a threat to children or pets making contact with the water.

DNR staff will continue to monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.