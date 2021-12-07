Mike Naig running for Ag Secretary again in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is running for re-election.

Naig announced his 2022 intentions on Tuesday morning.

The Republican was appointed to the position in 2018 after Mike Northey left to serve Donald Trump’s administration. Naig won election in fall of 2022.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our state, our economy, and our rural communities,” Naig said in a statement announcing his re-election, “I’ve spent my entire life working in agriculture and I’ll fight to ensure that the future remains bright for Iowa’s hard-working family farmers and agriculture community.”

Naig is a native of Cylinder, Iowa in Palo Alto County.