Middle schoolers’ racist posting raises concerns at Iowa school

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden administration is putting on hold a deal brokered by the Trump administration that would have had Oracle and Walmart buying a big stake in popular video app TikTok, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Officials with the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they have punished middle school students who posted a racist video on TikTok.

KCCI-TV reports that Grinnell police also are investigating after residents reported the video titled “Hitler Gang.” Those residents believe the video was directed at their son, a Jewish transgender student at the middle school.

Police say the 10-second video shows several male students walking through the school hallway “in a goose-step style manner with their arms extended and palms down.” Police say the video also included “several racist and derogatory hashtags.”

Grinnell-Newburg Superintendent Janet Stutz says the students involved were punished, but didn’t elaborate.

