MidAmerican Energy to increase rebates on most high-efficiency equipment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – MidAmerican Energy Company announced a 50% increase in rebate amounts for certain high-efficiency equipment that residential and small business customers in Iowa and Illinois purchase through the end of 2020 on Wednesday.

The increased residential customer rebates will apply to high-efficiency air conditioners, heat pumps, and smart thermostats.

Residential customers who purchase a high-efficiency air conditioner will be qualified for a rebate up to $750, which is $500 more than before. Residential customers who purchase smart thermostats will qualify for a $115 rebate, which is $75 more than the previous amount.

For small business customers in Iowa and Illinois, the rebate increase applies to

Lighting

Heating, ventilation and cooling

Commercial refrigeration

Compressed air measures

“We understand that people experiencing financial fallout from the pandemic may be holding off on needed home equipment purchases that will help them save energy and money in the long run. These increased incentives will help our customers save money by lowering their monthly energy bills,” MidAmerican Energy Director of Energy Efficiency, Tina Yoder said.

Residential customers can check energy efficiency on line.

The HomeCheck Online energy assessment is a free web tool for residential customers that analyzes home energy use. It offers information on what uses the most energy in a customer’s home and provides personalized tips to reduce energy use.

Residential customers can access the tool through the My Account link on the MidAmerican website.

MidAmerican Energy is also offering nonresidential customers energy efficiency programs and services.

The Nonresidential Energy Solutions program provides energy efficiency solutions and services to nonresidential customers. This program promotes comprehensive energy efficiency for existing commercial, industrial, multifamily, and agribusiness buildings and facilities in two ways: Small Business Express and Direct Project Assistance for larger business customers.