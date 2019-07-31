MidAmerican Energy announces launch of electric vehicle fast-charging stations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) – Iowa may see a large network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations by the end of the year.

MidAmerican Energy Company announced Wednesday that they want to build a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations throughout Iowa. The company is now accepting applications from businesses and other community entities to house these stations.

The 15 cities that will hold these stations are within MidAmerican Energy’s service territory. They include:

Altoona

Avoca

Carroll

Clarinda

Davenport

Dexter

Early

Emmetsburg

Iowa City

Fort Dodge

Little Sioux

Oskaloosa

Sheldon

Sioux City

Waterloo

“We’re investing in a program that supports our customers by making emission-free driving more attractive and convenient,” Nick Nation, electric operations general manager, said. “This goes hand-in-hand with MidAmerican Energy’s vision to provide our customers with 100% clean, renewable energy.”

After selecting site hosts, the company plans to begin building the charging network by the end of the year. Charging station hosts will set their own usage fees, consistent with state laws and regulations.

“Car owners and potential buyers tell us access to charging stations within reach of the routes they drive will improve their confidence the electric vehicle will meet their needs,” Nation said. “We’ve come up with a plan to address the range anxiety issue by building an infrastructure of 15 fast-charging stations across Iowa that should be within roughly 50 miles of each other. We think our efforts will help jump-start Iowa’s electric vehicle industry.”

To further promote electric vehicle adoption in Iowa, this year, MidAmerican Energy started offering electric vehicle and charging station rebates to its customers. The company provides $500 rebates to residential customers who buy or lease a new electric vehicle.

The company also offers $1,500 rebates to businesses that purchase “Level 2” charging stations, which generally charge electric vehicles in 4-8 hours.

MidAmerican Energy will also promote electric vehicle and charger rebates. That information can be found on the company’s website.