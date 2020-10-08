Microsoft adding 2 more West Des Moines data centers

FILE – A man wearing a mask looks at this phone outside the Microsoft office in Beijing, China in a Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 file photo. Microsoft says the U.S. Labor Department is investigating its efforts to boost Black employment and leadership at the tech company. Microsoft disclosed in a blog post Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 that it received a letter from the agency last week asking about the company’s June pledge to double the number of Black and African American people managers, senior individual contributors and senior leaders by 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

(AP) – Microsoft has announced plans to build two more data centers in the Des Moines area.

The Des Moines Register reports that the tech giant confirmed that its land purchases last month are for the development of more space for servers that bolster its cloud computing operations.

West Des Moines Community and Economic Development Director Clyde Evans said he expects developers to break ground on the new projects next September and open the first buildings in the fall of 2022.

Evans said the projects typically cost between $1-2 billion, occupy about 1.2 million-1.8 million square feet, and employ 50-75 workers.

