DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State Treasurer announced on Wednesday that a Michael Jordan Rookie card was sold for more than $5,000.

According to a release, each year, the Treasurer’s Office receives around two or three hundred deposit boxes that have been abandoned. Currently, the office is holding nearly 3,000 boxes.

The release states that when the office runs out of room to store the boxes, the contents are auctioned off.

“It’s certainly not every day we come across an item in our care that creates this much excitement,” said Treasurer Smith, “With a rating of PSA 7, the card sold for $5,400! I hope the winner of the auction will enjoy this treasure for years to come. While the card has sold, the proceeds from the sale will stay in Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for the rightful owner or heir to claim, as with any auctioned item.”

The release specified that prior to the auction, the office searches for the rightful owner by publishing names in newspapers and on social media, researching the last known address and sending out mailings.