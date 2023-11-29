POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One metro school district is considering a major change.

The Saydel School District is discussing switching to a four-day school week and it’s looking for feedback about the plan.

School would start after the Iowa State Fair and the year would end before Memorial Day. While kids would be in school one less day per week, each day would be 30 minutes longer.

The district says the change to a four-day week would help with recruiting and retaining staff and students, increase enrollment, and boost achievement while improving the community’s culture.

The district is asking families to fill out a survey that asks whether they prefer no school on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays and whether families would use district childcare services on non-school days.

The survey can be found here.