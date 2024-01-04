DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – After holiday gatherings with family and friends, many Iowans are dealing with the lingering effects of illnesses likely spread at those get-togethers.

Metro doctors are seeing more patients for flu, COVID, and RSV. The latest report from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services last month found COVID activity is “very high” in the state. Flu activity is considered moderate.

“It’s standard to see at this time of the year. I think we’ve seen a higher rate since people have gathered for the holidays. And now today, a lot of schools went back in session and so we’re gonna see more kids around each other and then taking it home,” said Dr. Josh Rehmann, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Clinic.

The spread of the illnesses has led to an increase in hospitalizations as well.

Dr. Rehmann said, “Seeing all three of flu, COVID and RSV, in both our outpatient office settings. And we’re actually seeing higher rates of hospitalized patients with all three of those as well, and activity in our emergency rooms.”

According to the CDC, hospitalizations in Iowa because of the flu climbed 37% during the week ending December 29th. The CDC will release an updated report on Friday.

