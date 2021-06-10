MercyOne awarded $160,000 grant to help expand community health worker program

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne has been awarded a $160,000 grant to help expand their community health worker program.

According to a release, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism, awarded the grant to allow eight AmeriCorps members to be trained as community health workers to serve in Sioux City, Clinton, and Waterloo, as well as work at the MercyOne Des Moines Medical center.

Community health workers will support screening for social determinants of health, connect patients and their families to community-based organizations, and facilitate enrollment in available federal, state and local programs to increase access to health care support services.

“It has become increasingly clear that improving the health outcomes of our patients means

extending our focus beyond the clinic and hospital walls and into the communities where our

patients live, learn, work, play, and worship,” said Derek Novak, president of MercyOne

Population Health Service Organization.

AmeriCorps grants are awarded on a competitive basis to projects that support organizational

capacity-building, education, healthy futures, environmental stewardship, veterans and military

families, economic opportunities, public safety, disaster preparedness/response, and other identified community issues in Iowa.

MercyOne is one of just 19 programs to receive funding for the 2021-2022 program year.