Mental tests ordered for man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) – A mental competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of beating to death a pastor outside a central Iowa church.

A judge recently approved a request from the attorney for 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton. The attorney says his client has been acting irrationally.

Pendleton has pleaded not guilty in the Oct. 2 slaying of the Rev. Allen Henderson.

Court records say Pendleton acknowledged to investigators that he fought with a man at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

The 64-year-old Henderson was the senior pastor at St. Paul and had served as a chaplain to area first responders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.