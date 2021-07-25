Medal of Honor Flag on its way to Illinois after passing through Iowa

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – The Medal of Honor Flag is on the move again.

At the Sergeant Bluff Legion Post, veterans gathered to dedicate signs to the Iowa segment of the Medal of Honor Highway and send off the flag as it passes onto Illinois.

“Just think of their families and what their families went through at that time, for their people to be P.O.W.’s, M.I.A’s, or just killed in action because they fell on a grenade, or whatever, to save another man’s life,” said Iowa American Legion Post Commander James Kessler.

The goal is to have the entire length of US 20 be named the Medal of Honor Highway as the flag crosses the United States.