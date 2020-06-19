Mecum Auctions holding tractor auctions in eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – If you’re familiar with Mecum Auctions, the name is usually associated with high-end class cars, but this weekend they’re in Iowa to help auction off tractors.

“We’re excited to get back to live auctions. This ‘Gone Farmin” auction here in Davenport is our first auction since the pandemic,” said Dave Magers, Mecum CEO.

Thousands of people are expected. All of them will come to see the best truck and tractors the Midwest has to offer.

“There’s about 500 antique tractors,” said Magers.

“Extremely Midwestern. It really states what we are here in the Midwest,” said Ryan Adkins, a buyer and seller.

There are plenty of new safety measures at the auction.

“We’re still practicing safe distancing. We have hand sanitizers. Employees will be wearing masks. Marks are optional for attendees. We’re taking temperatures at the gate to make sure people are healthy when they first come in.”

The auction will be outdoors for the first time. It will be a bit different than the past, but everyone is just happy to have the live auctions back.

“It was really kind of scary because I rely on these auctions for part of my yearly income. And to put a vehicle online and hope the best with just pictures, it’s scary,” said Adkins.

“There’s going to be a big sigh of relief, a collective sigh of relief, amongst the Mecum organization that we’re back,” said Magers.