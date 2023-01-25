DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide.

Gustavo Morales

The Des Moines Police Department is seeking 30-year-old Gustavo Morales in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Daniel Lovett. A material witness warrant has been issued for Morales.

Lovett was found dead in the yard of a home in the 3700 block of E. 39th Court just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, after police received a report of a person down. Police said he had an apparent gunshot injury.

If you have any information about the case or Morales’ location, contact police at 515-639-5594 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.