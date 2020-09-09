Massive MLK Jr. mural unveiled in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is now home to the largest mural in the United States.

It was unveiled at a ceremony Sunday morning. The massive portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 300 West MLK.

Artist Michael Bowser began working on the portrait on June 1. It required the help of 35 volunteers and at least 300 gallons of paint.

After all of Bowser’s hard work, members of the community finally got to “meet Martin” Sunday.

Bowser hopes the piece inspires others to fight for equality, like Martin Luther King Jr. did, “If everyone does the biggest thing they possible can to push towards equality, to just love one another, and to get rid of the drama, the fighting…we can get there in a very short amount of time.”

The image is more than 300 feet long, that’s larger than a football field, and 215 feet wide.