Mason City woman sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment on meth charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Mason City, Iowa woman was sentenced on June 30 to more than five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Amanda Adams, 30, pled guilty on February 14, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a press release, evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that Adams and other people conspired to distribute at least 35 grams of methamphetamine in Northwest Iowa from around May 2019 to October 2019.

In June 2019, Adams and another person sold “fake” methamphetamine to an indiviudal in cooperation with law enforcement. In order to make up for selling “fake” methamphetamine to the cooperator, Adams and the other person agreed to sell more methamphetamine.

The release goes onto say that after a high-speed pursuit, Adams and the other person were caught with two ounces of methamphetamine that was intended for the cooperator. Officers also seized a sawed-off shotgun and an ax after searching the vehicle.

Adams was sentenced to 64 months’ imprisonment and must serve four years of supervised release. She is in the custody of the United States Marshal until she can be taken to federal prison.

