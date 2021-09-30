Mason City man sentenced for distributing pounds of meth

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Monday.

Cameron Brunstein, 30, of Mason City, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute meth, and two counts of distribution.

According to official documents, Brunstein admitting to selling pounds of meth in the Mason City area, and was caught twice.

Officials seized methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and other pharmaceutical drugs while searching Brunstein’s home on a warrant. The home also contained distribution materials and some cash.

Brunstein was sentenced to 168 months in prison and must serve a five-year term of supervised release.

Brunstein is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.