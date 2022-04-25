MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — What started with an officer asking for an ID in Marshall County early Saturday morning came to an end up a tree in Jasper County with a West Des Moines man in custody.

According to a news release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a car parked outside a gas station in Melbourne, Iowa at 2:39 in the morning on Saturday. The driver gave the deputy a fake name, then sped off when the deputy learned the driver – 34-year-old Austin Hill of West Des Moines – was barred from driving and had a revoked license as well warrants in five different counties.

Hill then allegedly led officers on a chase at speeds topping 100 miles per hour on Highway 330 in Marshall County and then Highway 65 in Polk and Jasper Counties. Hill eventually turned off into a farm field off Highway F-17in Jasper County then fled on foot and climbed a nearby tree. Officers eventually got him to come down and took him into custody.

Hill is facing a list of charges including:

Eluding

Reckless driving

Speeding

Driving while barred

Driving while revoked

Driving under suspension

No valid drivers license

Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device

Providing false identification

Among the agencies that joined in the pursuit of Hill were Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown PD, Iowa State PAtrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Des Moines Police Department.