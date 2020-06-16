Marion man sentenced for stealing over $100,000 from grandmother

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Marion, Iowa, was sentenced for stealing over $100,000 from his grandmother with memory issues.

In a United States District Court in Cedar Rapids, Andrew Garrett, 32, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to repay the money he stole. After prison, he must serve a 3-year term of supervised release. Garrett was given the prison term after a guilty plea to one count charging him with wire fraud.

In a plea agreement, Garrett admitted his grandmother could not care for herself because of memory issues associated with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. According to court documents, he took $118,107.80 from his grandmother’s checking account, living trust, and money market savings account.

Officials said he used his grandmother’s debit card to spend her money on himself and disguised his spending by saying the expenses were for repairs at his grandmother’s condominium.

Garrett was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date that hasn’t been set.

