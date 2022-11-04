NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Nearly one year after shutting its doors in the city of Newton and laying off 700 workers, TPI announced on Thursday they are coming back to Jasper County – next year.

TPI had manufactured wind turbine blades from 2008 until December 31st, 2021. The company had filled a hole left in the community and local economy when Maytag closed its doors. It then followed suit last winter by shuttering its facility – but is now reversing course thanks to federal funding.

On Thursday, President and CEO Bill Siwek announced that TPI was renewing its lease in Newton for another 10 years after signing a contract to make wind turbine blades for General Electric starting in 2024. “This agreement is possible in part due to the support provided by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 for critical American industries serving the domestic renewable energy sector,” said Siwek in a news release, “We look forward to working with GE to take advantage of this opportunity to relaunch the Iowa facility and thank GE for their confidence in TPI’s team to implement this strategy.”

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, signed by President Joe Biden, made billions in incentives available for companies to continue building a green infrastructure. US Representative Cindy Axne, a Democrat, was the only Iowa member of Congress to vote for the bill.