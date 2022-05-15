APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Authorities are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous in rural Appanoose County after a deputy was assaulted earlier today.

According to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gary Buckallew was responding to a report of a suspicious person in Moravia when the suspect, David Duane Boley, assaulted him. Boley, who Buckallew said was armed, fled of foot.

Authorities are now looking for Boley in rural Appanoose County near the town of Iconium. They said he is to be considered armed and dangerous and if he is seen you should call 911 immediately. Boley is 33 years old, 5,10″ tall, 280 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He has multiple tattoos including the letters ‘NY’ on his left shoulder, a Green Bay Packers emblem on his left arm and a Burning Cross on his left forearm.

Boley is wanted on warrants for Sexual Abuse, Drug Distribution to a minor and Child Endangerment.

Deputy Buckallew was taken to Mercy Hospital in Centerville with serious but non-life threatening injuries.