Man with sword dies after being shocked by Nevada, IA police

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A man who was reportedly knocking on doors and carrying a sword died in Nevada, Iowa, after being shocked with a stun gun.

Nevada police said officers were called at 2:44 a.m. Monday to check reports of a man carrying a sword and knocking on doors.

Officers found a man sitting in a grassy area near a mobile home park with a sword.

Nevada officers ordered the man to drop the sword but police said he stated, “It stays in my hand.”

Officers then used a Taser to shock the man, and they then retrieved the sword and handcuffed him.

Medics were called, and as they treated the man he stopped breathing.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police didn’t immediately identify the man.

