Man whose DNA linked him to four sex assaults takes plea deal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults reported years ago in Dubuque.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Martel Fountain Sr. entered the pleas Monday to four counts of sexual assault.

His plea deal calls for 10-year sentences for each count, to be served consecutively.

Court documents say Fountain assaulted three women in 2011 after forcing his way into their homes.

The documents say another woman was raped in 2014 after Fountain forced her into her garage.

Prosecutors say a DNA sample taken from Fountain after his 2018 arrest in a federal drug case linked him to the four assaults. 

