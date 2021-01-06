Man who killed Iowa woman in hit-and-run sentenced to prison

Iowa News

by: The Des Moines Register

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 71-year-old woman in Des Moines last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 42-year-old Isaias Flores Morales was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in November to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and fleeing to avoid prosecution.

He was arrested in Illinois weeks after the death of Stephanie Markert, who died a week after being hit on Jan. 30, 2020, near the Drake University campus.

Markert was the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake at the time of her death.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss