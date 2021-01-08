Man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

This undated photo provided by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa City, Iowa, shows Michael Stepanek after his arrest on Aug. 25, 2020. Stepanek will avoid prison and could have the case dismissed under a plea agreement resolving charges related to his decision to intentionally drive through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several. (Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking many, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years.

A judge has granted a deferred judgment for 45-year-old Michael Ray Stepanek, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.”

The sentence means Stepanek will have a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury dismissed and expunged if he doesn’t commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.