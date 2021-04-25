Man walks across the entire state of Iowa in support of his sister

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet Jeff Miller.

On Saturday morning, he started his journey to walk across the entire state of Iowa, all to honor his sister.

“Last year, I was planning on walking the Camino de Santiago across Spain, and that didn’t happen because of COVID-19, so I thought, let’s do something in Iowa, and what better way to honor my sister than walk across Iowa and raise money.”

His sister, Linda, died of Alzheimer’s in 2017, at the age of 69. He said watching her decline was devastating. He decided he wanted to do something in support of those who struggle with Alzheimer’s.

He started his route in Akron, ending in Dubuque, totaling out to nearly 350 miles.

“I’m going to camp most of the time. People have reached out and have offered me, well, Le Mars Police Department is putting me in a hotel and then another department and officer said I can come stay with them, a dispatcher in Pocahontas said I can camp in his backyard, so people have been so nice.”

So far, he has raised nearly $4,000 to donate to Alzheimer’s association research, surpassing his original goal of $2,500.

“Alzheimer’s is out there. There’s a lot of people affected by it, if not themselves or family members and when it happens, just be aware of the signs and just love the people.”

In addition to spreading awareness, Miller hopes people will join him on his journey.

“I’m hoping people walk with me, and I can talk to them about my sister and what happened to her and at the same time, raise awareness and hopefully some money.”

If you’re interested in donating, visit this website.