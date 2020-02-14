Man sued over Iowa sexual arousal study ran Kansas facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A child psychologist who was formerly the top administrator at a state hospital in Kansas is facing a federal lawsuit in Iowa involving sexual arousal experiments on residents at a state care center for people with intellectual disabilities.

Jerry Rea conducted similar research in Kansas while running the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says its initial investigation of sexual arousal research in Kansas suggests ethics guidelines and proper protocols were followed.

Six former employees filed the federal lawsuit Monday, alleging they were fired or forced to resign because they questioned Rea’s activities.



Latest Stories