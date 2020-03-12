Man shot while trying to rob armored vehicle in Iowa died

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police say a man shot while trying to rob an armored vehicle outside a Waterloo bank branch has died and a suspected accomplice has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday outside a U.S. Bank branch. Police and medics who arrived on the scene found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police say he died later. His name hasn’t been released.

The other man was also wounded and was caught later outside a Waterloo convenience store. A manager at Rochester Armored Car says none of the company employees was injured.

